Fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise

(WSMV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - As of 2:00 PM the Enterprise Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving three vehicles and one fatality.

The wreck is on Boll Weevil Circle, in between Main Street (Highway 84) and Damascus Highway (Highway 134).

With the amount of emergency personnel on the scene, first responders are asking the public to find alternate routes.

EPD says the investigation into the wreck is still ongoing.

