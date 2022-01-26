Enterprise set to demolish abandoned houses after receiving a block grant from the state

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The City of Enterprise recently received a Community Development Block Grant to further projects they have been working on since 2015.

Enterprise has received a $272,900 grant from Governor Kay Ivey to help demolish old, abandoned houses throughout the city.

“It gives us a chance to use monies that, otherwise we would have to use for this, can go to something else,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper.

This is the third time the city has received this grant from the state dating back to 2015.

“So far, we have torn down over 150 houses and this grant is really something that has helped smaller cities as they go into the areas and handle these nuisance properties,” Cooper added.

The city has a list of 45 to 50 houses that have been abandoned.

“There’s more than that. Once we kind of go around town and whatnot, I’m sure we will find other properties that need the same, but they just have not been put on the list as of yet,” Cooper said.

Demolishing these houses isn’t a done deal yet.

“The homeowners will have to come and sign the proper papers and show proof of ownership and things of that sort and once that’s done then we will try to stretch it as far as we can,” Cooper finished

There is not a timeline of when these houses will be demolished, but the mayor says he wants to get this completed as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

