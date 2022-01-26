Early County Schools offer new virtual counseling services

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The components of quality academics has been a conversation throughout the pandemic. Early County Schools has taken on a partnership with DialCare to provide counseling services to middle and high school students to create well-rounded scholars.

“Just like we feed students, because if your stomach is empty you can’t really learn, so we try to have school breakfast, school lunch for students,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, Superintendent, Early County Schools. “The same thing kind of follows through to their emotional needs.”

The introduction of the program came in high demand through the challenges of COVID.

“We have had a lot of students, just as every school system has, that have experienced a lot of loss,” says Dr. Brown. “Close family members that they have lost due to covid and loss for a variety of other reasons.”

Dr. Brown says the program’s online accessibility is what made their administration make the decision.

“They have a licensed counselor available to middle school and high school students from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week,” says Dr. Brown. “There’s a mobile app so students don’t have to be at school. They don’t have to be on a school issued device.”

With a major component of accessibility being cost, Early County’s Director of Student Services says she knew community support would be easy to gain.

“This platform was something that we could actually purchase and they bill us monthly, so this is something we can offer to them at no cost for our families,” says Lorie Clenney, Director of Student Services, Early County Schools.

Once the school system is able to register students in the system, a training session for the service will be offered to both students and parents. The cost of the program is $25,000 for a two-year program funded through CARES Act money.

