Columbia’s mayor resigning

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Columbia, Alabama’s mayor is resigning.

Rhonda Freeman will step down Monday after four years as mayor.

She previously served as a Columbia city council member.

Freeman says health issues are forcing her to step down.

An interim mayor should be in place in the next week.

