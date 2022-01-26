Advertisement

The City of Ozark selected to be a part of Alabama Communities of Excellence

By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark is getting some statewide recognition, and city leaders say they aim to use this to better their community.

Ozark has been selected to be a part of the Alabama Communities of Excellence. A program that wants to help communities with populations of 2,000 to 18,000 grow and prosper.

ACE does this by examining these communities to see their strengths and weaknesses then provide them with a plan on how they can improve.

“This really just provides resources from these experts that come in it’s one thing to think from the inside what your strength and weaknesses are but for someone on the outside to help you with that and see where you can do better where you’re already doing well it also helps identify some new leadership you know in small towns a lot of times you have that same people doing the work and all the same roles and this just helps to pull out some new blood and get some more people to the table,” said Holle Smith - Ozark-Dale County EDC President.

As the City of Ozark is preparing for this visit from ACE officials by conducting a quick survey, asking for opinions on leadership, planning and engagement, economic development, quality of life and infrastructure and public services.

The survey will be up for just a few more weeks and will give those officials an idea of the community for their visit.

ACE will be making their visit to Ozark in February with a public town hall being held on Friday, February 25th at the Civic Center at 9am.

