Dothan’s Ice and Lights saw 11,000 skaters in first year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan officials are pleased with the response from the city’s first winter skating rink.

Vincent Vincent, Community Relations Officer said they received rave reviews from the public. Dothan’s Ice and Lights reported over 11,000 visitors for its inaugural season.

The winter attraction was open for a total of 40 days and saw 11,384 skaters.

On average, over 280 people attended each day they were open. The busiest day was Saturday, December 4, seeing 678 attendees.

The skating rink had to be closed for 4 days due to the ice melting in warmer temps.

“We had a really hot winter, a lot of lessons learned. There’s more than a 50% chance that it’ll return,” Vincent said.

The city is still working to finalize expenses for the project.

“They main goal was not for profit. We just wanted to provide a fun amenity in Dothan to have winter family fun for once,” said Vincent.

According to Vincent, Huntsville had a similar attraction and Dothan’s numbers compared favorably well.

The city is hoping to bring the rink back for the 2021-2022 season.

Vincent Vincent says next year’s skating rink will likely be in a different location.

