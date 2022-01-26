Alabama WWII soldier accounted for more than 60 years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday a soldier from Birmingham who died in the Second World War has been accounted for decades later.

DRPAA said Army Pfc. Bill Morrison, 29, of Birmingham was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, His unit saw heavy combat with German forces in European Theatre, according to the department. He was killed on Nov. 8 while engaging enemy troops in the Hürtgen Forest, his body was never recovered.

Several years after the world war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering American personnel in Europe. However, after sweeping searches of the area where Morrison was killed, he was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

That changed when a DRPAA historian began studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area. The historian believed one set of unidentified remains first discovered in 1946 by a German Civilian, possibly belonged to Morrison.

The remains were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification. Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence to identify Morrison’s remains.

Morrison’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He will be buried in Spanish Fort, a date has yet to be decided.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

