Advertisement

Alabama WWII soldier accounted for more than 60 years later

(File)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday a soldier from Birmingham who died in the Second World War has been accounted for decades later.

DRPAA said Army Pfc. Bill Morrison, 29, of Birmingham was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, His unit saw heavy combat with German forces in European Theatre, according to the department. He was killed on Nov. 8 while engaging enemy troops in the Hürtgen Forest, his body was never recovered.

Several years after the world war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering American personnel in Europe. However, after sweeping searches of the area where Morrison was killed, he was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

That changed when a DRPAA historian began studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area. The historian believed one set of unidentified remains first discovered in 1946 by a German Civilian, possibly belonged to Morrison.

The remains were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification. Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence to identify Morrison’s remains.

Morrison’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He will be buried in Spanish Fort, a date has yet to be decided.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

Geneva man killed in crash
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Early County Schools offer new virtual counseling services
Alabama began appealing a federal court ruling that ordered the state to draw new congressional...
Alabama appeals ruling ordering new congressional districts
Ward County traffic alerts
Road construction in Houston County to begin soon