Advertisement

Abbeville sweeps Cottonwood; Geneva girls down Straughn

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Both the Abbeville boys and girls teams picked up area wins over Cottonwood on Tuesday.

The girls clinched the regular season area championship with the victory.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

Abbeville sweeps Cottonwood; Geneva girls down Straughn
Abbeville sweeps Cottonwood; Geneva girls down Straughn
Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, left,...
Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1
Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia...
Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama
There’s a lot of buzz in the Magic City about the possibility the USFL relaunching in...
USFL announces Birmingham as host city for inaugural season