2 Opp residents killed in rollover car crash

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men from Opp have died following a Tuesday afternoon car crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Rose Hill Road near Possum Trott Road, about a mile south of Dozier, in Crenshaw County.

ALEA said Tyrone White, 54, was killed when the 2004 Cadillac SRX he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck several trees. A passenger in the vehicle, Calvin Lamar Hines, 38, was also fatally injured.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.