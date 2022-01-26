Advertisement

2 Opp residents killed in rollover car crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men from Opp have died following a Tuesday afternoon car crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Rose Hill Road near Possum Trott Road, about a mile south of Dozier, in Crenshaw County.

ALEA said Tyrone White, 54, was killed when the 2004 Cadillac SRX he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck several trees. A passenger in the vehicle, Calvin Lamar Hines, 38, was also fatally injured.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

One of the last times WTVY viewers saw Wayne May was in 2005 when he helped with our coverage...
WTVY’s Wayne May: 35 years covering the Wiregrass
Geneva man killed in crash
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Early County Schools offer new virtual counseling services