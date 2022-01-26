Advertisement

10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health confirms another child has died of COVID-19.

This marks the 10th pediatric death in the state since the onset of COVID-19.

Officials did not disclose the age of the latest death.

The 10 deaths include:

  • one death in an infant – under one year of age
  • two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
  • one death in the 6-10 year age range
  • six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

MSDH says all 10 deaths were among unvaccinated children.

Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Last month, MSDH also reported a pediatric flu death for this season.

