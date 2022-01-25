WATCH LIVE: Wiregrass United Way announces status of annual fundraising

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Untied Way will announce the status of their annual fundraising campaign Tuesday afternoon.

The 2021 goal is $2.75 million. Tune in at 2:00 PM to the video player attached to this story to find out if the Wiregrass United Way reached their goal.

The organization kicked off its 2021 campaign with a bus tour across the Wiregrass in September.

January 19 was Wiregrass United Way Wednesday as they made their last push to reach this years goal with a one-day fundraising drive to earn $25,000 from the public.

Wiregrass United Way Wednesday raised over $27,000 and with a generous $25,000 match for a total of $52,015. The organization was 99.33% of its yearly goal of $2,750,000.

In October when the organization reached the halfway point to its goal CEO Walter Hill explained why the WUW is so vital to many Wiregrass community organizations.

“These fundraisers that we are doing are so important because we support 38 different organizations here in the Wiregrass. These are people in Southeast Alabama in our six county region that are helping people every day of the year. Whether it’s the Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Von Blomberg Services, Vivian B Adams, Christian Mission Center.... are really incredible organizations that help people throughout the year and these funds help keep their doors open.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.