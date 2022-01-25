Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Kelsey Barnard Clark is seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo...
Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
News4 looks back on several of Reginald Jones' moments at the station.
Reginald Jones Day in the Life - 2013 Flashback
Former WTVY Sports Reporter Marc Hall shares memories of working with Reginald Jones.
Marc Hall shares memories of work with Reginald Jones
Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved