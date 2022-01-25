Unique class pet in one 1st grade class

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - One 1st grade class at Lisenby Primary School in Ozark has a unique class pet.

The spotted leopard gecko, Charlie, is used for brain breaks and educational purposes.

Miss Jordan’s students are able to hold and touch the gecko during designated times, while learning about its habitat and feeding behaviors.

Tiffany Jordan, 1st Grade Teacher at Lisenby Primary School expresses, “She’s been raised to be held, so she’s used to children, and she’s used to being held by other people, but it was just something different, something unique and there was so much information to speak about her and to tell about her, and the kids love it.”

Miss Jordan’s 1st graders have had Charlie in their classroom since the school year began.

The gecko is expected to grow up to a foot long.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

