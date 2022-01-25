Troy University announces new scholarships for transfer students

News Release (TROY UNIVERSITY) -

Students looking to transfer to Troy University from other colleges or universities may be eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships thanks to a revamped transfer scholarship program.

Previously, TROY offered a pair of scholarships to transfer students--$2,000 a year for two years to on-campus students and $1,500 a year for two years to online students, with both scholarships requiring a 3.0 grade point average. Now, TROY will offer a range of scholarships for both online and in-class transfer students at varying GPA levels, giving access to a broader range of students and rewarding high-achieving transfers with larger scholarships—including $4,000 a year for two-years for students with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

“At Troy University, we value our transfer students and want to make their transition from other colleges to TROY as smooth as possible,” said Korrie Lynn Williamson, Assistant Director of Enrollment Services. “After working with transfer students from across the state, I quickly noticed the need to reward them for outstanding academic achievement.”

The new scholarships are open to transfer students starting classes in Fall or Term 1 2022. The full slate of scholarships available to transfer students now includes:

$1,000 per year for 2 years for students with a 2.50 – 2.74 GPA

$2,000 per year for 2 years for students with a 2.75 – 2.99 GPA

$3,000 per year for 2 years for students with a 3.00 – 3.49 GPA

$4,000 per year for 2 years for students with a 3.5 + GPA

There is also a $5,000 per year scholarship available to members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 45 hours of transferable academic (non-technical and non-remedial) coursework from a regionally accredited institution. The scholarships are competitive and limited in number, so students are encouraged to apply now. In-class transfers can apply here, and online transfers can apply here.

