Trial continued for ‘attack squirrel’ suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who made national headlines for owning an alleged “attack squirrel” appeared in court on Monday.

Mickey Paulk was set to have a bench trial, which is a trial by a judge instead of a jury. That trial was continued until the end of February because Paulk’s attorney was not present in court.

READ MORE: ATTACK SQUIRREL: North Alabama deputies rescue wild rodent in meth bust

When Limestone County deputies initially tried to arrest Paulk on gun and drug charges, they found a squirrel, allegedly on meth, trained to attack visitors.

