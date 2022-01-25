Advertisement

Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed...
Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial began Monday with a jury being seated in Montgomery, Alabama. Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
Legal Talk Tuesday: Update on Alabama's Medical Marijuana Law
Legal Talk Tuesday: An Update on Alabama's Medical Marijuana Bill
Geneva County down Carroll in battled of ranked teams
Geneva County down Carroll in battled of ranked teams
News4 looks back on several of Reginald Jones' moments at the station.
Reginald Jones Day in the Life - 2013 Flashback