Talk of selling Dale County landfill begins

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - After being unsuccessful in making its landfill profitable, Dale County mothballed the site.

The commission voted and approved to begin discussions into possibly selling the land it sits on. While nothing is set in stone, this approval allows them to look into what needs to be completed before making such a big decision.

“Remove a landfill from our inventory and hopefully a company can get it and make it profitable, and we would still have a landfill available here in this area for our citizens in our county,” said Steve McKinnon - Dale County Commission, Chairman.

Budget wise, the selling of the landfill would balance out with what they are spending now for the upkeep.

The Dale County Commission also approved to renew a seven year agreement with the Alabama Solid Waste Disposal Authority.

