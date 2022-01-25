Superintendents collaborate to make unified school calendar

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Superintendents from area schools met Tuesday afternoon to workshop a unified school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

Every year, calendar committees within each school system meet to address the needs of each district.

Now, superintendents want to collaborate on a plan where each system is out of school at the same time.

D-C-S superintendent, Dr. Dennis Coe says this plan will help families across all school districts.

“It just makes it easier for those parents who are educators, or families who have children in split districts, makes it easier for them to plan 4 days off. And that’s even more critical in today’s time, with COVID, with the times that we’ve had to be out for various sicknesses or isolations. That makes it even more critical that we all get on the same page as far as when school will be in session,” Coe said.

Superintendents hope to have the calendar developed and approved by March.

