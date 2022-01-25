Advertisement

Rainy and chilly today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the 40s around the area with light showers already pushing in, the clouds and rain will keep us cool today. Overnight the clouds will clear and tomorrow we will warm into the middle to upper 50s for highs. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s, changes are on the way for the weekend. That is when our next cold front will move through, but for now our rain chances are low. Saturday will be the coldest day we have seen in a while where temperatures will be stuck in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 20s. It does look like we will warm up as we head into next week.

TODAY – Rain, chilly. High near 48°. Winds NE 5 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Clouds clearing late. Low near 38°. Winds: Light NE 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 51° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-25-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-25-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 24, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain To Return
pet
How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures