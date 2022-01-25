Rainy and chilly today

SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the 40s around the area with light showers already pushing in, the clouds and rain will keep us cool today. Overnight the clouds will clear and tomorrow we will warm into the middle to upper 50s for highs. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s, changes are on the way for the weekend. That is when our next cold front will move through, but for now our rain chances are low. Saturday will be the coldest day we have seen in a while where temperatures will be stuck in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 20s. It does look like we will warm up as we head into next week.

TODAY – Rain, chilly. High near 48°. Winds NE 5 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Clouds clearing late. Low near 38°. Winds: Light NE 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 51° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

