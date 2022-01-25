Potential Dothan police officers test their physical strengths

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is looking to fill several officer openings, but first, applicants must complete all steps of the hiring process to be considered a cadet.

Running a mile and a half in 15 minutes and 28 seconds is task one Dothan police officer candidates must complete to ensure they’re in tip-top shape.

“The run was the only thing I was really worried about, I’ve been practicing though for a while, so I was pretty confident today,” says Parker Reetz, Police Officer Candidate.

Part two of three is the push-ups and sit-up test.

Candidates must complete 22 pushups in one minute and 25 sit-ups in one minute.

Sergeant Taiwan Truitt of Dothan Police Department explains, “Then we have another physical agility course that consists of pushing a car, jumping over a six-foot fence, stepping through a window, going across a balance beam, and pulling a 150-pound dummy.”

It’s the attention to detail that can make the strongest of them all come crashing down.

“There’s always a few out of each bunch that are gonna be really good and we look forward to having those people because they wind being exactly what we expect them to be,” continues Truitt.

Dothan native Parker Reetz had motivation pushing him to pass the test.

Reetz expresses, “When I was up there working for Auburn Police Department as a student officer, we lost one of my buddies to a shooter in Auburn and ever since he died, I knew I wanted to do public service.”

It’s a job that doesn’t get easier from here, but for those who feel called to serve and protect the community, it’s worth the challenge.

It’s not too late to apply, DPD is still accepting applications.

Find them on dothan.org.

