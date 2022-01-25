News 4 interviews state health officer on the current COVID-19 status in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 Kinsley Centers interviews Alabama’s state health officer Dr. Scott Harris about the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, where the state is on vaccination rates, and when the state is expected to peak with the Omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.