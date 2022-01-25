Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Tuberville Nominates a Dothan student among 33 Alabama Students to U.S. Service Academies

Latest News

FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student...
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US
Nebraska congressman’s legal team seeks venue change
WTVY News 4 at Six
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
Potential Dothan police officers test their physical strengths
Potential Dothan police officers test their physical strengths