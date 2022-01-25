Advertisement

Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff

Prosecutor Seth Brooks believes Kirt Brown should have received at least 30 years. He got 20.
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Kirt Edward Brown of Dothan has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his guilty plea to pornography charges, though prosecutors had hoped for a stiffer sentence.

Deputies arrested Brown, 65, in 2018 after they received a tip and searched his Dothan home where officers discovered photos of children stored on his electronic devices. Those children appeared to range in age between one to five, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said following Brown’s arrest.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks argued during a sentencing hearing Monday that Brown should receive at least 30 years.

Brown has asked to be placed on probation and Judge Todd Derrick will consider that request in March.

