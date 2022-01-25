Advertisement

LGBTQ ban bill proposed allows parents to sue schools for discussing sexual or gender identities

The bill allows parents to sue a school if the district encourages quote “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity " in elementary school or in a manner that is not age appropriate.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Discussing sexual and gender identity in classrooms could soon be banned if a North Central Florida State Representative’s bill becomes law.

Joe Harding of Marion and Levy Counties sponsored House Bill 1557 Parental Rights in Education. The bill allows parents to sue a school if the district encourages quote “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity " in elementary school or in a manner that is not age-appropriate.

The bill passed the education and employment committee.

