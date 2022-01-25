‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in custody after authorities seize dozens of dogs from a Walker County home.

Orville Brian Nailer, 53, of Nauvoo was arrested Monday near the bowling alley in Jasper. He is charged with 28 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Brian Nailer (Walker County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Devane Poole, 61, also faces charges in the investigation.

Michael Devane Poole (Walker County Sheriff's Office)

The 11 dogs in his vehicle were picked up by the Jasper Animal Shelter. Nailer also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a Driving while Suspended ticket.

T.J. Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office called the scene ‘horrific.’ He said about 70 dogs were rescued outside the home and more than 30 inside.

Armstrong said both men live at the same address, face the same charges: 28 counts of animal cruelty to a dog, second degree. That’s a class A misdemeanor.

Armstrong described this as a hoarding situation, a situation that likely started with good intentions but got out of reach. This is not a puppy mill.

Armstrong also said due to the extreme neglect, they were actually living in their cars because the house was uninhabitable.

Continuing from an earlier post, Deputies and rescuers have apprehended most of the dogs from outside the residence. We... Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 24, 2022

Walker Co. authorities are in the process of removing dogs from the home, 1 man has been arrested. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community concerning cruelty to animals. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The men were arrested while a team consisting of Sheriff’s deputies, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Jasper Animal Shelter, Walker County EMA, Walker County Humane Society, and Saragossa Fire Department, executed an animal cruelty search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community.

“This is a really heartbreaking and one of the worst cases we’ve seen. The animals are in rough shape,” says Allison Black Cornelius, the CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

They set up a massive triage operation to offer immediate aid to the dogs.

“These dogs are malnourished, terribly underweight, they are sick. Many of them are injured and have not been treated. Non have been vaccinated and you have to concerned about disease when you have this many animals on a property,” says Black Cornelius.

The animals with injuries or illness are being taken to local veterinarian offices, and the rest will be taken to shelters.

“I am really glad that Walker County has a sheriff that takes these cases seriously and is willing to do something about it,” says Black Cornelius.

