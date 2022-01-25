Geneva County downs Carroll in battle of ranked teams
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs, ranked #2 in Class 2A, picked up a ranked victory Monday night over Class 5A #6 Carroll 67-64.
