Geneva County downs Carroll in battle of ranked teams

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs, ranked #2 in Class 2A, picked up a ranked victory Monday night over Class 5A #6 Carroll 67-64.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.