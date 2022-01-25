Ex-boyfriend charged for allegedly choking, holding knife to woman’s throat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly choked, threatened and held a knife to her throat.

Deputies said Schrolf Barnes, 50, entered his former girlfriend’s car while she was on Tanager Road near Fort Walton Beach. Officials tell us Barnes allegedly choked and threatened her life after law enforcement said he ordered her to drive out of the area.

Officials said the victim told them she found a nearby residence, parked, and began honking the horn for help. Deputies said the victim said Barnes tried to grab her purse before fleeing.

Law enforcement said they arrested the suspect after locating him at a car wash on Eglin Parkway. Investigators said he denied seeing the victim or being involved in any type of disturbance.

Barnes is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence related kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

