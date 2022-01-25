Echo EMS receives $25,000 from Dale Co. Commission

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 has put a strain on many local EMS agencies, including Echo EMS in Dale County.

Echo EMS has played an important role in Dale County offering services for over 30 ears. As calls have seen a spike and finding employees has been difficult, they’ve found themselves in a hard spot.

Dale County Commission voted on and approved a $25,000 appropriation to help them get back onto their feet.

Focusing these funds to payroll and the upkeep of vehicles.

“Echo has reached a point that they’re just about to be out of business because of costs compared to what they have coming in and we thought it was important for the citizens and county,” said Steve McKinnon - Dale County Commission, Chairman.

“Everyone is probably seeing the issues and Echo we’re just addressing our issues at this time we do however see the need that for all of the agencies in county to succeed and we’re proud that we have a commission that will look into that and do some research and see where they need to help,” said Heath Hughes - Board Member, Echo EMS.

Dale County Commission is also looking into their federal funding and how they can spend them to potentially help other agencies in Dale County.

The next Dale County Commission is February 8th where they will discuss more of the federal funds.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.