Advertisement

Dothan woman faces attempted murder indictment for Montgomery shooting

Katrina Wheeler has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder...
Katrina Wheeler has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder charge.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder charge, according to court filings.

Katrina Wheeler, 41, of Dothan, is accused of shooting Almendarious Owen, 40, on Montgomery’s Wayne Street. The incident happened on Sept. 19, 2020.

Wheeler was originally charged with second-degree assault for the shooting.

She was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since posted a $30,000 bond.

A trial date was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Tuberville Nominates a Dothan student among 33 Alabama Students to U.S. Service Academies

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
News4 Now: What's Trending, January 25, 2022
News4 Now: What's Trending, January 25, 2022
Troy University offering "flex" learning option during fall semester for select courses
Troy University announces new scholarships for transfer students
News 4 interviews state health officer on the current COVID-19 status in Alabama
News 4 interviews state health officer on the current COVID-19 status in Alabama