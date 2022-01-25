Advertisement

Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to pornography charges.

Houston County Deputies arrested Kirk Brown in 2018 claiming they found illegal photos on his electronic devices. The sheriff said children in those photos appeared to be between the ages of one and five.

Brown’s 20 year bid is less than prosecutor Seth Brooks had hoped he would receive.

Brooks insisted this morning that Brown should serve at least 30 years. A probation hearing is scheduled to take place in March.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Kelsey Barnard Clark is seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo...
Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man cast for new television series
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Dispatchers needed
Dispatchers needed in the City of Dothan
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 24, 2022
Dothan man convicted of porn sentenced to 20 years
Dothan man convicted of porn sentenced to 20 years
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder