Dispatchers needed in the City of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a job for multitaskers and low-stress individuals: 911 dispatchers.

212 Katherine Seals, Communications Officer One says, “When they call it is literally the worst day of their life in their mind, and you just have to process and you decision-make, and you help get through it until an officer can get there.”

No 12-hour shift is the same, and it’s the unexpected that keeps them on their toes.

“What they do day-in and day-out is process emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatch for police, fire, radio, and animal control,” explains Captain Rachel David, Special Operations Bureau Commander for the Dothan Police Department.

Staying calm is the number one rule of this vital role.

Seals expresses, “You’re going to have very stressful days and your gonna have really hard days sometimes, but those times and those connections you make with those callers, they touch your heart.”

At the end of each shift, feeling fulfilled, makes it all worth it.

“It’s going to change your life,” finishes Seals. “No matter how much you think you’re not making a difference behind the phone, you really are.”

You can apply to become a 911 dispatcher online by visiting Dothan.org.

Currently there are 14 positions open.

