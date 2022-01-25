Dale County joins three other counties for the Industrial Development Authority

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County accepted a resolution to be a part of the Industrial Development Authority.

It’s an agreement with three other counties in the Wiregrass, Henry, Barbour, and Geneva. Through their partnership, each area can access and share industrial opportunities.

That means keeping businesses in South Alabama, even if one county can’t accommodate specific requests.

“If we keep trying to work by ourselves, it knocks out our surrounding area, and if we’ve got availability or something that we don’t have in dale county, a place to locate them, we can now go to the authority,” said Steve McKinnon - Dale County Commission Chairman.

Dale County will appoint three people to serve on the authority.

