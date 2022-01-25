Advertisement

Brighter, Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our latest rain system will depart overnight, leading to mostly sunny skies Wednesday as high temperatures rebound to 60° or so. The near-normal weather will last into Friday, but a powerful cold front will follow, sending us much colder air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers, otherwise cloudy with some clearing late. Low near 40°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 34°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 27° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 56° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 43° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

