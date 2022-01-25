Registration for this years Azalea-Dogwood Queen Contest is LIVE

The Azalea Dogwood Queen contest will start their search for this years Queen. Registration is open and will close January 28th at midnight!

The pageant will take place March 5th.

queen contest (WTVY)

