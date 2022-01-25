Advertisement

Registration for this years Azalea-Dogwood Queen Contest is LIVE

Ashlyn Simpson was crowned Miss Azalea-Dogwood in 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Ashlyn Simpson was crowned Miss Azalea-Dogwood in 2019. (Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Azalea Dogwood Queen contest will start their search for this years Queen. Registration is open and will close January 28th at midnight!

The pageant will take place March 5th.

