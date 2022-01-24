Tuberville Nominates a Dothan student among 33 Alabama Students to U.S. Service Academies

AUBURN, AL– U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) today announced the nomination of 33 high and preparatory school students to United States service academies including the U.S Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy as a part of the class of 2026.

“It is an honor to nominate these outstanding young Alabamians to our United States service academies,” said Senator Tuberville. “Our military needs young men and women like them to ensure we remain the strongest fighting force in the world. Their hard work has led them to this point, and I hope it will continue to guide them in their journey ahead. America is better off thanks to their desire to defend and serve our country.”

Service academy nominees must be residents of Alabama and undergo an extensive application process to receive a nomination. Applicants must complete the required ACT and SAT exams, and provide letters of recommendation, a school transcript, completed medical examination, along with the required application form.

More information on applying for a U.S. service academy can be found here. A complete list of Senator Tuberville’s nominees for the class of 2026 can be found below.

United States Air Force Academy :

● Megan Y. Duffy: daughter of Anthony and Yen Duffy, Dothan, AL; Dothan High School

● Charles C. Heidepriem: son of Suzanne Heidepriem, Birmingham, AL; Briarwood Christian School

● Spenser Lamb: son of Jane and Patrick Lamb, Homewood, AL; Homewood High School

● Henry Rasmussen: son of Reid and Lori Rasmussen, Montgomery, AL, St. James School

● Thomas Rutherford: son of Jeffrey and Martha Ann Rutherford, Montgomery, AL; Churchill Academy

● Joseph Shearer: son of April Marie Shearer and Joseph Hollis Jr., Heflin, AL; Ranburne High School

● Luke Stringer: son of Joe and Marty Stringer, Daphne, AL; UMS-Wright Preparatory School

● Jack Talley: son of Wesley and Holly Talley, Vestavia Hills, AL; Vestavia Hills High School

● Michael Wolkow: son of Troy and Mary Wolkow, Birmingham, AL; Spain Park High School

● Walker Zapp: son of Justin and Kellly Zapp, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

United States Military Academy:

● Vincent Cameron: son of Elaine Cameron, Madison, AL; James Clemons High School

● Gavin Comulada: son of Oscar and Mary Elizabeth Comulada, Huntsville, AL; Whitesburg Christian Academy

● Andrew Girgis: son of Ayman and Theresa Girgis, Madison, AL; University of Alabama in Huntsville

● Ian Howell: son of Paul and Dianna Howell, Northport, AL; Pelham High School

● John Johnson: son of Marcus and Lezlie Johnson, Guntersville, AL; Arab High School

● Eli Musselwhite: son of Michael and Teresa Musselwhite, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

● Cooper Shafer: son of Brian Shafer, Tuscaloosa, AL; American Christian Academy

● Cade Wagoner: son of Marvin and Jennifer Baxter Wagoner, Auburn, AL; Lee-Scott Academy

● Peyton West: son of Larry and Sondra West, Brookwood, AL; Tuscaloosa Christian School

● Wesley Yeatman: son of James and Donna Yeatman, Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy:

● Jacob Fairbairn: son of Sheri Fairbairn, Birmingham, AL; Marion Military Institute

● Madeleine Hope: daughter of Duncan and Jessica Hope, Mobile, AL; Marion Military Institute

● Kaila Sisk: daughter of Anthony and Beth Sisk, Eight Mile, AL; Saraland High School

United States Naval Academy:

● Timothy Brisco: son of Samuel and Laura Brisco, Trussville, AL; Hewitt Trussville High School

● Grant Carpenter: son of Lawrence and Petra Jay Carpenter, Mobile, AL; UMS-Wright Preparatory School

● James Latona: son of Norman and Shannon Latona, Alabaster, AL; Thompson High School

● Isabel Jaden Mayo: daughter of John and Kimberly Mayo, Mobile, AL; Murphy High School

● James Perkins, Jr.: son of James and Mortesha Perkins, Pinson, AL; Pinson Valley High School

● Will Stallworth: son of Rob and Heather Stallworth, Hoover, AL; Hoover High School

● Clark Turner: son of John and Eran Clark Turner, Mobile, AL; UMS-Wright Preparatory School

● James Waldrop: son of James and Dana Waldrop, Hueytown, AL; Shades Valley High School

● Austin Wallace: son of Ken and Stephanie Wallace, Pelham, AL; Pelham High School

● Kaili Williams: daughter of Rick and Leigh Williams, Columbiana, AL; Shelby County High School

