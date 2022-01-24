Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Elijah Patrick Hazell is among those charged in the death of 58-year-old Hardy Gray.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A third suspect has been charged with Capital Murder in last year’s shooting of a Houston County man. Officers captured Elijah Patrick Hazell ,18, in Dothan on Sunday.
He is charged in the death of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old man found at his home near Cottonwood on November 29.
Also facing Capital Murder charges are 21-year-old women Mykelia Rowser and Cierra Goodson, both of Houston County.
Sheriff Donald Valenza believes that Gray died during a robbery and was acquainted with some of the suspects.
All three of those charged are held without bond.
