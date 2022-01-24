Advertisement

Third suspect charged in Houston County murder

Elijah Patrick Hazell is among those charged in the death of 58-year-old Hardy Gray.
Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Elijah Hazell booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A third suspect has been charged with Capital Murder in last year’s shooting of a Houston County man. Officers captured Elijah Patrick Hazell ,18, in Dothan on Sunday.

He is charged in the death of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old man found at his home near Cottonwood on November 29.

Also facing Capital Murder charges are 21-year-old women Mykelia Rowser and Cierra Goodson, both of Houston County.

Sheriff Donald Valenza believes that Gray died during a robbery and was acquainted with some of the suspects.

All three of those charged are held without bond.

