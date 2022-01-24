Skeletal remains found in Jackson county FL

JACKSON COUNTY, FL -

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to the area of 71 South and Interstate 10 in reference to a bystander finding possible human skeletal remains.

Responding deputies located the skeletal remains in a wooded area and they were identified to be that of human remains. The JCSO and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the scene throughout the night on Sunday and were on the scene again Monday morning continuing the investigation.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no identification of the remains has been made.

