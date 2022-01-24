Advertisement

Rain To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – Clouds are moving in with rain by daybreak Tuesday, with scattered showers throughout the day. Sunshine returns for Wednesday, with some cloudiness returning for Friday as another cold front moves through, bringing in some really cold air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers late. Low near 44°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers, chilly. High near 48°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, some clearing late. Low near 36°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

FRI: Clouds increase, a few showers later. Low: 38° High: 54° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 51° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

