Jim Zeigler won’t run for Alabama governor

Zeigler, currently state auditor, said his decision is based on his lack of campaign funds.
AL State Auditor Jim Zeigler. (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Jim Zeigler has decided not to run for Alabama governor, he revealed on Sunday. Zeigler, currently state auditor, said his decision is based on his lack of campaign funds.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate,” Zeigler remarked, “the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers. Three candidates alone have already raised in excess of $10 million.

He has only $22,000 on hand, per his statement.

Zeigler hinted he may qualify for another political position.

“Alabama taxpayers need a consistent voice in state government to defend our constitutional rights and fight government overreach.”

Incumbent Kay Ivey, like Zeigler a Republican, is the front-runner in the governor’s race.

