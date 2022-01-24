How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Below freezing temperatures are becoming more common overnight as we move into the heart of the winter weather season.

For many, the top concern is taking care of people and plants. It’s important to remember that pets are not immune to the cold temperatures.

Here are a few helpful tips on how to keep your pets safe.

Bring pets inside overnight if possible.

If not be sure they have a shelter that is a few inches off of the ground and is small enough to keep in the animals body heat.

Make sure they have access to water that is not frozen.

Between 2020-2021 over 400 dogs were rescued from life threatening winter conditions in the US.

It is also good practice to knock on your cars hood before starting to scare away any animals that may be using your car for shelter or a heat source.

