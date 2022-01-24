Advertisement

A chilly start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Chilly start to the week with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s around the area. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon but so will the temperatures, we will warm up into the upper 50s for highs today. Tomorrow will start off with rain in the morning time but we will dry out by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We stay in the 50s for highs for the rest of the week before our next chance of rain on Friday although right now a small chance we will cool off for the start of the weekend. Dry and mostly sunny for the weekend.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 58°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds: Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Rain in the morning. High near 53°. Winds NE 5 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 54° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 48° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 51° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

