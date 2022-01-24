A chilly start to the week

SYNOPSIS – Chilly start to the week with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s around the area. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon but so will the temperatures, we will warm up into the upper 50s for highs today. Tomorrow will start off with rain in the morning time but we will dry out by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We stay in the 50s for highs for the rest of the week before our next chance of rain on Friday although right now a small chance we will cool off for the start of the weekend. Dry and mostly sunny for the weekend.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 58°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds: Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Rain in the morning. High near 53°. Winds NE 5 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 54° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 48° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 51° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.