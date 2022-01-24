Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Resource Center gets new executive director

Alzheimer's Resource Center
Alzheimer's Resource Center(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s Alzheimer’s Resource Center has a new executive director.

Daniel Axtell has stepped up in place of Kay Jones, after she retired in November.

Axtell previously served as a board member and walk chairman for the non-profit.

Through personal experience with the disease, he says the position spoke to him.

He has three main goals to accomplish during his time as executive director

“One, to let people know we’re here,” says Daniel Axtell. “It’s shocking how many people have no idea this exists as long as we’ve been here. Two, just to be able to help caregivers, cause that’s what we are, just a family of caregivers that are trying to help each other out, and the third, is just raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.”

Kay Jones, the former executive director, held the position for over 20 years.

