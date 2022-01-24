Advertisement

Alabama trial delayed for New Orleans man in monument theft

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a New Orleans man charged with stealing a chair-shaped Confederate monument from an Alabama cemetery in a bizarre ransom scheme.

Jason Warnick had been scheduled to stand trial next month in Selma on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. But a judge recently rescheduled the case until May 9 at the request of the defense.

The case began last spring when news outlets began receiving emails with an unusual ransom demand involving a chair-shaped monument honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Warnick and two others were arrested, and the chair has since been returned.

