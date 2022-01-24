Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Kelsey Barnard Clark is seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo...
Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man cast for new television series

Latest News

pet
How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options