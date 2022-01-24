Advertisement

A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark

An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.(An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Orange barrels are making their way into Dale County, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced more then $40 million in state transportation funds.

Ozark City leaders believe a road included in this plan will help them continue to grow.

“Well, we were looking at safety on 231 but we’re always looking at an access management plan and we’re looking at economic development of this part of 231,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark, Mayor.

The access road stretching roughly half a mile, from Parker Hills Drive to Claybank Avenue running parallel along HWY 231.

“It just stops you from having to pull out and cross 231 you can hit the access road and go to a major intersection and then cross over.”

Adding to the potential for Ozark in it’s continued growth of HWY 231.

“Several of these properties are available, some are for sale, some of the owners want to build and lease the properties and we just think it’s a great opportunity to go ahead and take advantage of this.”

No start date has been announced for this project.

32 projects in total were awarded, Geneva County was also awarded $350,000. Their funds going towards adding left turn lanes on AL-52 and improving turning onto CR-69 at the intersection of AL-52.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Kelsey Barnard Clark is seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo...
Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man cast for new television series

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
pet
How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
Jim Zeigler won’t run for Alabama governor
Jim Zeigler won’t run for Alabama governor