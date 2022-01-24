A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Orange barrels are making their way into Dale County, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced more then $40 million in state transportation funds.

Ozark City leaders believe a road included in this plan will help them continue to grow.

“Well, we were looking at safety on 231 but we’re always looking at an access management plan and we’re looking at economic development of this part of 231,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark, Mayor.

The access road stretching roughly half a mile, from Parker Hills Drive to Claybank Avenue running parallel along HWY 231.

“It just stops you from having to pull out and cross 231 you can hit the access road and go to a major intersection and then cross over.”

Adding to the potential for Ozark in it’s continued growth of HWY 231.

“Several of these properties are available, some are for sale, some of the owners want to build and lease the properties and we just think it’s a great opportunity to go ahead and take advantage of this.”

No start date has been announced for this project.

32 projects in total were awarded, Geneva County was also awarded $350,000. Their funds going towards adding left turn lanes on AL-52 and improving turning onto CR-69 at the intersection of AL-52.

