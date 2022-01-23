Partly sunny and a few chances of rain for the week ahead

SYNOPSIS- Warming up this week into the 50s for our highs. We can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain Tuesday and again Friday night. Overnight lows will range from the 30s to 40s. A decent weather pattern ahead for this week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 31°. Winds W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 57°. WNW 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°. Winds W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy, AM rain. Low: 44° High: 53°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 54°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 29° High: 56°

FRI: Partly Cloudy,few PM showers. Low: 34° High: 52°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 30° High: 48°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31° High: 51°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.