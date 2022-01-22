Wiregrass wrestlers set to compete in Alabama Girls State Championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The second Alabama Girls Wrestling State Championship is taking place Saturday, and the Wiregrass will be well represented as we have several wrestlers taking the mat.

Tristan Robinson and Josie Faison will compete for Northside Methodist and Olivia Piasecki will represent Dothan.

Robinson and Piasecki both wrestled last year in the first ever sanctioned state championship for girls and have high hopes for this year’s meet.

“The first year was like, ‘Oh my gosh this is so crazy but the second year I’m more comfortable,’” said Robinson. “I know more about the sport. So, that can kind of calm your nerves whenever you know you have a game plan and you’ve been improving through the season.”

Piasecki added, “Going into it twice is just like going into a second match. It’s more of ‘Oh, I’ve done this before, I can do it again.’ So, I go in a lot better and not stress myself out while wrestling.”

As for Faison, this is her first year in the sport.

“My main mindset is to just do my best,” said Faison. “Really the outcome it depends on how I do, and I think as long as I go out there and try my best that’s really all that matters.”

Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Loriah Castro will also be competing in the state tournament.

