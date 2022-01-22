Advertisement

Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Barnard Clark is seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo...
Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning
Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man cast for new television series
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion...
Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema