Reginald Jones 24 years of great memories

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sadly this is Reginald Jones’ last week of newscasts for News 4.

Reg has been one of the most trusted journalists in the Wiregrass for 24 years. Over the years he’s worked with lots of other anchors on WTVY newscasts, as well as covering events all over the Wiregrass, and he’s been out and about in the community.

Here’s a look back at some of our photos and wonderful memories of Reg from the past 24 years.

We would love to hear stories of Reginald in the Wiregrass. Please share a photo or memory in the photo album below or email them to news@wtvy.com.

Reg will anchor his final newscast on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

