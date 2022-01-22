Kelsey Barnard Clark featured on CBS Saturday Morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Top Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark was featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” segment “The Dish”.

Clark talked to Jamie Wax about her journey from Alabama to the Culinary Institute of America, to some of New York’s top restaurants. The segment was filmed in early January in Dothan.

You can watch the segment below:

Clark continues to make headlines for her culinary talents. This week the Food Network announced their TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS III Premiere on February 27 that will include the Dothan native.

“Guy Fieri is back with his iconic culinary competition, TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS III, premiering on Food Network and discovery+ on Sunday, February 27th at 8pm ET/PT. This year, the toughest bracket-style tournament is supersized with two-hour long episodes and 32 of the country’s most talented chefs going head-to-head to win the largest prize in the tournament’s history.”

Tournament of Champions II was the Food Network’s highest rated series of 2021.

Clark was also featured in the network’s “Hot List 2022″ which has been viewed by over 18 million viewers. The list is the network’s picks for the top food stars to look out for in 2022.

